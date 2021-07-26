Five events to check out this week: July 26, 2021

There is plenty to do this week, but watch out for air quality issues as we continue to suffer from dense smoke as a result of regional wildfires. Health officials recommend staying indoors when the air quality is this bad, so hopefully the air clears and our region’s amazing outdoor events can continue.

Always check with venues and promoters for any changes.

Here are five events to check out this week, some indoors and one that is virtual.

State of the Lake Report 2021 (online). Join Dr. Geoff Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, for a public presentation about the important factors that affected the health of Lake Tahoe last year. Details.

Cordillera International Film Festival July 29-Aug. 2 The Cordillera International Film Festival is by filmmakers for filmmakers and offers film screenings, Q&As after screenings and networking with other filmmakers. Details.

Celebrating Earth, Wind & Fire (sponsored). The Reno Jazz Orchestra’s 17-piece jazz band and signature soloists heat up the summer as they present: Now, Then, and Forever – Celebrating Earth, Wind, and Fire. Enjoy the sounds of soul, funk, gospel and greatest hits such as Shining Star, In the Stone, After the Love Has Gone, as well as some of their jazz-inspired instrumentals like Zanzibar. Details.

The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy and her canine pal Toto live a quiet life on a Kansas farm with Uncle Henry and Aunt Em. But one day, the little girl and her dog find themselves spirited away from the fields of Kansas to the magical land of Oz. Dorothy and Toto meet many friends on the yellow-brick road to Emerald City, where she hopes to find a way home to Kansas, but when she arrives, the city’s mysterious ruler, the Wizard of Oz, is not what she expects. Directed by Lily Baran. Details.



New Wave Crave at Glow Plaza. Rock out ’80s style live with Reno’s New Wave Crave. Come down and have some fun with great live music, food trucks and drinks. Details.

