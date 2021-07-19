Five events to check out this week: July 19, 2021

A big event this weekend is Northern Nevada Pride, taking place Saturday. But if you’re looking for other events to fill your calendar, here are five to check out. Visit our event calendar for event more.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

My Thousand Words: an Exhibition by Lambin Arts at Sierra Arts Foundation. One day, Deborah Lambin started to experiment by folding up a book, turning it into a fantastic art piece. Now Deborah and her daughter Rachel take pages from books to sculpt beautiful, abstract, and 3-dimensional works. Link for information. Drinks, Dance & Discussion: An Evening with Collateral & Co. Explore the intricacies of the human experience through the exploration of written word and bodily expression with Collateral & Co. This event will feature a pop-up performance by Collateral & Co. dance artists, a showing of our most recent film, followed by a short Q+A with the poets and choreographers. Link for information. Sons & Daughters of Erin Wine & Irish Cheese Pairing Event. Join the Sons & Daughters of Erin and Nevada Sunset Winery pair various Irish cheeses with their award-winning wine. Link for information. The Wizard of Oz. A special arrangement of the classic story presented by TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada. Multiple dates. Link for information. Food Truck Fridays. Reno Street Food offers deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers held from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday. There are live local bands and artists featured each week.Link for information.

Bonus: If you couldn’t make it to Sparks for Third Thursday, considering going to check out the new Sparks Art Walk. Video preview below by Abby Ocampo.

