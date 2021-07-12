Five events to check out this week: July 12, 2021

More live events are beginning to fill the This Is Reno event calendar, including theater, live music and art openings. Here are five events to check out this week, plus a bonus.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

Nathaniel Benjamin: Terms and Conditions Opening.New large-scale works on paper from local artist Nathaniel Benjamin are installed in the Holland Project Window Gallery beginning July 13. Link for information. Bike Clinic at The Generator. Fix your bike with Shay from the Reno Bike Project. Bring in your bike in any condition and Shay will do their best to assist you! All Generator clinics are free. $5 Suggested Donation. Link for information. Sparks 3rd Thursday at Art Walk Unveiling. This regular event is billed as good food, cold drinks, live entertainment, crafts, chef demos, movies on the big screen and all the art you can handle. In July the city will also be unveiling its new Art Walk. Link for information. Reno Basque Festival. The Basque culture is a big part of Reno’s history and tradition. Celebrate Basque heritage with traditional food, music, dancing and activities. Link for information. Midtown Mixtape at Reno Little Theater. Midtown Mixtape is an evening-length dance show that showcases the work of many talented choreographers in a variety of dance genres, including hip-hop, R&B, ballet, contemporary, modern and heels. Link for information.

Bonus event (because This Is Reno likes dogs):

21st Annual Art Paws. Art Paws is Artown’s only “bring your dog” day and it paints a pet-friendly picture of downtown Reno by celebrating responsible pet ownership and K9 culture, with a day for the dogs. Link for information.