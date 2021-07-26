Cordillera International Film Festival features 17 flicks by Nevada filmmakers 

The Cordillera International Film Festival will be held in from July 29 through August 2 and features five days of showing more than 150 films.

Peter Menzies Jr., an Australian-born cinematographer and Academy member, will lead Cordillera’s Grand Jury as festival chairman. Now a Nevada resident, Menzies is known for his work including A Time to Kill, Shooter, The Incredible Hulk, The General’s Daughter and Die Hard with a Vengeance.

Joining Menzies on the 2021 Grand Jury are Hollywood notables including Bruce Beresford (director: Driving Miss Daisy), Benny Boom (director: All Eyez on Me and music videos for Nicki Minaj and Drake), David Nutter (director: Game of Thrones), Junie Lowry-Johnson (Grosse Pointe Blank, The Umbrella Academy), Will Gluck (writer: Easy A, Friends with Benefits, Peter Rabbit) and Wes Studi (actor: Dances with Wolves, Last of the Mohicans, Avatar).

A host of Academy members, Oscar and Emmy award-winning and nominated filmmakers, actors, television personalities and people behind the scenes of major films will be attending as guests.

An evening of panels and performances will celebrate Indigenous talent in the film industry. They include:

Actress Elizabeth Frances (Mayans M.C., The Son, Love)

Actress DeLanna Studi (Goliath, Shameless, Z Nation)

Comedian/writer Joey Clift (Spirit Rangers, Molly from Denali)

Actor Jake Hart (Law & Order, Sneaky Pete, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Actor Kalani Queypo (Trickster, Fear the Walking Dead, Jamestown)

Writer/actress Kelly Lynne D’Angelo (Rutherford Falls, Miracle Workers, My Little Pony)

Actress Rainbow Dickerson (ABC Disney Discovers recipient, Toronto International Film Festival Rising Star 2020)

“We are humbled and honored to have such an esteemed group of industry icons supporting our festival,” said Emily Skyle-Golden, executive director of Cordillera. “This year, we continue to champion diverse voices with an indigenous filmmaker program featuring Native talent and continue to shine a light on social justice messaging through our John Singleton Impact Award, in collaboration with the adult Singleton children and his friends and colleagues. We’re also proud to be premiering 17 films from Nevada Filmmakers – our largest number to date.”

More than 130 films were showcased at last year’s festival, 29 of which went on to become shortlisted for the 2021 Oscars. The winners of the Festival’s Grand Jury Prize (The Present) and Audience Choice (If Anything Happens I Love You) both received Oscar nominations, with the latter bringing home the Oscar for Best Animated Short film.

The organization and sponsor will also be giving away more than $100k in prizes to attendees.

Tickets and information: www.ciffNV.org.

Source: Cordillera Film Festival