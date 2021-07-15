Extension offers home horticulture course online

University of Nevada, Reno’s Extension is working to bring more of its gardening classes online, and in August launches a virtual Home Horticulture Certificate Program. The program is led by Extension’s master gardeners and will give gardeners a deeper understanding of how to care for their plants in northern Nevada’s environment.

“This series prepares those who think they may want to enroll in the Master Gardener training program and become a Master Gardener volunteer,” said Rachel McClure, Master Gardener coordinator for Washoe County. “But, it’s also just a great course for those not interested in volunteering, but who want a deeper understanding of the basics to care for their own landscape.”

The science-based information covers topics including native plants, turf and grasses, soils, pests and water efficiency. The ten sessions are held via Zoom from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 17 – Sept. 16. Two orientation sessions are scheduled for July 15 and Aug. 3.

The program costs $185 and includes all materials. Participants must attend all of the sessions to earn the Home Horticulture Certificate.

Registration and session details

Space is limited. Preregister before Aug. 6 online athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-home-horticulture-certificate-program-tickets-161536432819or by emailing McClure atrmcclure@unr.edu.

Registration is required for either of the online orientations.

For the July 15, noon, orientation, go to https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsc-6sqzMtHdU-Fsd0ggp2sqtefrlXfqVv.

For the Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m., orientation, go to https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclf–urDsoHtf9pyl2q_nHEtQiiGoaRQ_A.

Class schedule

Aug. 17: Lay of the Land & Plants of the Nevada Landscape

Aug. 19: Native Plants

Aug. 24: Water Efficiency in the Landscape

Aug. 26: Turf & Landscape Grasses

Aug. 31: Gardening in Nevada Soils

Sept. 2: Potting Media & Container Gardening

Sept. 7: Critters & Nuisance Pests

Sept. 9: Integrated Pest Management & Lower Risk Pest Control

Sept. 14: Q & A

Sept. 16: Testing for Home Horticulture

Source: UNR Extension