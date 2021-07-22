Delta variant of COVID-19 claims a fourth life in Washoe County

Another person in Washoe County has died of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The man, in his 30s with no underlying conditions, was unvaccinated. His death is the fourth in the county attributed to the variant since July 1. All of the deceased were unvaccinated.

One hundred new Delta variant cases have been reported in Washoe County since last week, bringing the total to 218. There are 66 people in Washoe County known to still be recovering from the Delta variant, and 19 people are currently hospitalized. Of those, all but two people are unvaccinated.

“Those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine have the greatest risk of contracting, being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District officer. “Those who are choosing not to get vaccinated are contributing greatly to the increase in cases. The State of Nevada and Clark County have both reinstated COVID-19 mitigation measures to curb this recent surge, and we might be forced to consider similar actions if these increases continue.”

Dick told CNN reporters earlier this week that the vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events center was, at its peak, delivering 2,800 vaccine doses per day. He said that number has since plunged to about 140 per day.

Information on the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 dashboard shows the test positivity rate in Washoe County is back up too. It’s at 7.7%, meaning it has more than doubled in the past 30 days. The seven-day moving average of new cases per day is at 45, meaning that figure has doubled in the past 14 days.

The state dashboard is reporting that 56.51% of Washoe County residents who are eligible to be vaccinated–those 12 years and older–are fully vaccinated. That totals out to a little more than 48% of all Washoe County residents.

Fully vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine if exposed to an infectious case, provided they remain symptom free. Those who are unvaccinated must quarantine if exposed.

As health officials at every level of government have been stressing since their emergency approval was granted, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for protection against the virus. There have, however, been an increasing number of “breakthrough” cases in vaccinated people attributed to the Delta variant.

The risk of hospitalization or death in vaccinated people remains extremely low.

County health officials are encouraging residents 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to consider information from reliable sources when making the decision to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are readily available and provided free of charge regardless of insurance or immigration status.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores are offering the vaccine as well. See a full list here.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you need to stay home, isolate from others and get a COVID-19 test through the Health District.

There are several COVID-19 vaccine events this week:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 – WCHD Boys & Girls Club, 1300 Foster Drive, Reno, 7-9 a.m.

Friday, July 23, 2021 – WCHD & Immunize Nevada Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Drive, Reno, 4-7 p.m. Immunize Nevada in partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan, Rock Park, 1515 S. Rock Blvd, Sparks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Immunize Nevada Immunize Nevada will be providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Northern Nevada PRIDE at Wingfield Park, 2 S. Arlington, Reno, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More details are available here.

