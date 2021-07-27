COVID-19 vaccination sites planned for the next two weeks

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and health officials are continuing to advise residents that the best form of protection is getting vaccinated.

Four unvaccinated people have died from the Delta variant of virus.

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) and its community have several COVID-19 vaccine sites in Washoe County scheduled for the next two weeks.

Appointments are available—but not required—for each of the following sites here or by calling 775-328-2427.

If you’re homebound, nurses can come to your house to administer the vaccine. Schedule an appointment by calling 775-328-2427.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Boys and Girls Club, 3905 Neil Road, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Boys & Girls Club, 325 W. Patrician Drive, Reno, 4-6 p.m. Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29, 2021 Boys and Girls Club, 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, 7-9 a.m. Great Basin Brewing Company, 846 Victorian Ave., Sparks, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 2021 Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Drive, Reno, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31, 2021 Washoe County Health District, 1001 E. Ninth St., Building B lobby, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 Virginia Lake near playground, Lakeside Drive & Eastshore Drive, Reno, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Drive, Reno, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 Washoe County Health District, 1001 E. 9th St., Building B lobby, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to reduce the chances of contracting, or being hospitalized from, contracting the Delta variant. The Delta variant is the most dominant in Washoe County and most people hospitalized with the Delta variant are unvaccinated.

The vaccine is also available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock and Events Center or at local drug stores. Children between the ages of 12-17 must have a parent with them when receiving the vaccine.

The next drawing for Vax Nevada Days is set for July 29. More than $5 million in cash and prizes is being awarded to Nevada residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 15. For more information regarding rules and prizes please visit www.vaxnevadadays.org.