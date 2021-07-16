fbpx
Home > Featured > COVID-19 > County: No new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases are again rising
COVID-19

County: No new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases are again rising

By Bob Conrad
Face masks for sale inside the legislative gift shop on the first day of the 81st session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick today said Washoe County is not considering a new mask mandate. The announcement was made in the wake of Clark County making a mask “recommendation” as the Las Vegas-area is seeing a surge of new cases.

Clark County is reporting a nearly 12% test positivity rate — accounting for hundreds of new cases each day — while Washoe County recently inched back up above 5%.

Kevin Dick
Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District.

“It’s really unfortunate that southern Nevada has seen a significant uptick in cases and the hospitalizations that are occurring, and fortunately Washoe County is not at that point,” Dick said. “We are not making a mask recommendation right now.”

Clark County has more than 750 people hospitalized with confirmed and suspected COVID-19 while Washoe has 34 people in the hospital.

Washoe County reported this week a third death of an unvaccinated person who contracted the Delta variant of the virus.

Dick said the nearly 50% of Washoe County residents who are not immunized need to be wearing masks when around others. People who are vaccinated can still contract COVID-19.

County records show 186 “breakthrough cases” of the coronavirus disease — that is, people who got COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

“The vaccine doesn’t make you bulletproof,” Dick said. “It’s a very effective vaccine. It’s very protective, but it doesn’t guarantee you’re not going to get COVID-19.”

