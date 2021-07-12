Communities In Schools of Western Nevada kicks off 5th annual Fill the Bus school supply drive (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Communities In Schools of Western Nevada (CIS of Western Nevada), an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, kicks off its 5th annual Fill the Bus school supply drive with a press conference at Nevada State Bank at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12. The drive, which runs from July 12 through July 31, supports more than 8,000 at-risk students in the Washoe County School District during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Fill the Bus aims to ease the financial burden of buying school supplies for low-income students and their families. Contributions will help students prepare emotionally and logistically, as they return to the first full school year of in-person learning since the COVID-19 pandemic.

From July 12-30, CIS of Western Nevada is calling on the community to help fill the bus:

Drop off donations to participating businesses between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at: Nevada State Bank branches throughout Washoe County DR Horton, 5190 Neil Road, Suite 310 Reno, NV 89502



On July 31 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., donations may be dropped off at ITS Logistics, 550 Boxington Way, Sparks, NV 89434.

To check out our virtual fundraiser and for additional information, including ways in which you can contribute and full list of participating drop-off sites and needed supplies, please visit: https://www.cisnevada.org/fillthebuswashoe21

About Communities In Schools of Nevada

Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS) is the fifth-largest state office of the nation’s leading evidence-based dropout prevention organization that believes every child has potential – regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background – but may lack equal opportunity to succeed. CIS places caring, well-trained, full-time employees in high poverty schools to build trusting relationships with students and families, assess their needs and remove the barriers they face to learn and graduate. CIS taps into a network of more than 100 agencies and nonprofits to meet student needs – literally bringing the community into the schools it serves. CIS has innovated ways to collaborate with partners during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continuity of care, meeting students online, at home, or in the community to provide supports. Included in CIS’ strategies and culture are principles and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, CIS breaks down immediate and systemic barriers to create and sustain equitable outcomes. CIS operates in over 75 rural and urban schools throughout four school districts statewide. In total, CIS serves more than 75,000 students, including 12 schools in Western Nevada; 10 schools in Northeastern Nevada and 53 schools in Southern Nevada. Nationally, Communities In Schools provides services in more than 2,300 schools in 26 states and the District of Columbia, serving 1.56 million young people and their families every year. For more information, visit http://www.cisnevada.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.