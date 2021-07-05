Blake Lalli to coach in MLB’s Futures Game

By Will Hart

Reno Aces manager Blake Lalli has been named bench coach for the National League team that will play in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Futures Game. The game is July 11 in Denver, Colorado, at Coors Field with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. It will be broadcast on the MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM Radio.

This season is Lalli’s first as a Triple-A manager, and at only 38 years old, he is the youngest manager in Aces team history. He’s also the first manager to have played for the team during his playing career. Prior to this season, Lalli managed the Kane County Cougars (Single-A) and the Jackson Generals (Double-A), both of which were affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks during his tenure.

Lalli’s inaugural season is off to a hot start, as the Aces sit in first place in their division with a 34-18 record through 52 games. The team’s success has been largely powered by an offense that leads Triple-A in total runs scored (396), despite having several key contributors promoted to the Diamondbacks, including Daulton Varsho, Andrew Young and Josh VanMeter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Futures game was canceled, but the event is back in full force for the 2021 season. The Futures game is part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities, giving some of baseball’s best minor league players an opportunity to shine on the big stage.

“I am very grateful to be a part of the Futures game this year,” said Lalli in a statement released by the Aces. “To be able to spend a couple of days around the best young players in the world will be exciting. I can’t wait to watch these kids put on a show for everyone and for baseball fans to see what kind of talent is coming.”