V&T Railroad to start 46th season

The Virginia & Truckee Railroadis scheduled to start its 46th season, running daily roundtrips on the Comstock route from Virginia City to Gold Hill on June 5 and continuing through late October.

The 35-minute diesel train rides depart seven times daily from the original 1870 V&T passenger depot, 166 F St., Virginia City. Rides begin at 10:30 a.m.and the last train leaves at 4 p.m.

V&T steam trains are scheduled to begin operations midsummer. Diesel trains started replacing steam trains in the mid 20th century as they were seen as more efficient and simpler to maintain.

While riding in open-air cars, passengers can hear stories of the Comstock silver strike, see remnants of gold mines and historic cemeteries, and travel through an original 400-foot tunnel.

Fares are $14 for people 13 and older and $7 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under ride free.Tickets are available at the depot, by calling 775-220-5467, or online at www.virginiatruckee.com.

The V&T has also scheduled several special event rides later in the year, such as pumpkin patch trains, electric Halloween steam train rides, the Candy Cane Express, and Electric Holiday Train O’ Lights.