This week’s meetings and a glimpse down the road (commentary)

In the latest Barber Brief, Alicia Barber takes a look at two meetings happening this week and previews some of the projects Reno City Council will be addressing when it returns from summer break. Here are some of the highlights. For the full missive, click here.

By Alicia Barber

Summer may not have officially begun, but it sure feels like it. Temps are running high, schools have let out, and the Reno City Council has embarked upon its annual summer break, with its next meeting to take place on July 21.

There are a few other meetings coming up this week that I’ll highlight first in this brief Brief, and then I’ll mention a few items we can expect to see on the Council’s docket once they reconvene next month, to be further elaborated upon in the future.

June 16: Reno Planning Commission

On Wednesday, June 16, the Reno Planning Commission (which has resumed in-person meetings) will consider revisions to the City Code’s Title 18 land use standards related to services for the homeless and the new Nevada Cares Campus, which according to the City’s daily updates, is currently sheltering 518 single men, 37 single women, 23 couples, and 8 pets.

Some of the proposed changes would restrict the operation of new homeless meal providers, codifying restrictions on where they can operate and indicating that they must coordinate with the new campus.

Alicia talks to KWNK’s Ilya about her philosophy on public involvement in city development and some current projects including Jacobs Entertainment’s proposed Neon Line District.