School district to host informational session for school board applicants

The Washoe County School District will hold an informational session on June 29 for prospective applicants for the two vacant seats on its Board of Trustees. The four-hour session will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 425 E. Ninth St.

The informational session is billed as an informal opportunity for applicants to ask questions and learn more about how the board works and its governance. In a statement announcing the event, the district noted “This is not a Board meeting, no District business will be conducted, and no public comment is scheduled.”

The vacancies on the board were announced in May when trustees Kurt Thigpen and Andrew Caudill announced their resignations at the same time. Caudill, whose District C seat will be filled first, took another job out of state and his resignation is effective June 25. Thigpen, who represents District D, is leaving the board for medical reasons and will remain on the board of trustees until his seat is filled.

Candidates for District C will be interviewed and one appointed on July 13. If there are more than five applicants for the seat, the trustees will hold a special meeting on July 6 to reduce the number of qualified applicants to be interviewed. During the special meeting, each applicant will be given five minutes to address the board.

Candidates for District C will be interviewed and one appointed on July 26. The special meeting to decide who among the applicants to interview, should there be more than five, will be held on July 20.

The actual interviews will be 30 minutes long each. Applicants will provide opening and closing statements and answer six questions, one from each trustee.

Source: WCSD