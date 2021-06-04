School district seeks input on Response to Recovery plan

The Washoe County School District is working to finalize its Response to Recovery plan and is asking the community for feedback to help direct the district’s work. The survey is available online through June 17 at 5 p.m.

The Response to Recovery Plan is a two-year action plan “aimed at addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health impacts as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the district said in a statement. The final plan will be implemented for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

The district is encouraging students, their families, district staff and community members to participate in the survey.

“We value the community’s input on the goals and action plan for addressing the needs of students who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “We will utilize the feedback to determine what should be included in the final Response to Recovery Plan. The ultimate goal is to create a strategic plan that will help the Board set a clear direction and goals for the Superintendent, staff and students.”

Survey responses are anonymous. The survey can be taken in either English or Spanish and is available at https://www.washoeschools.net/domain/633.