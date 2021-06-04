Safe Embrace kicks off first signature fundraiser of the year to end the cycle of domestic and sexual violence (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Safe Embrace is creating a celebration that Northern Nevada has never seen before. Top Hats Presents:Hot Havana NightsonSaturday, June 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.at local bar, FACES NV. Safe Embrace invitesthe Biggest Little City to enjoy an evening for a cause at the organization’s first signature fundraiser of the year.

“Safe Embrace is committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence with innovative prevention and intervention services,” said Jed Spendlove, President of the Board of Directors at Safe Embrace. “We envision a future of healthy relationships where domestic violence and sexual assault are distant memories in our community.”

The Hot Havana Nights theme will feature hand rolled cigarsby Ruiz Cigars, Cuban food prepared by Nothing To it Culinary Center, hot salsa dancing with dancers from Embrace Dance Co, handcrafted tropical drinks from Faces NV, a live auction highlighting a custom-made tiki-bar and so much more.

“As we begin to return to normal life, Safe Embrace would like to celebrate the success that the community has shown us this past year,” said Spendlove. “Our services have expanded exponentially, and we need our community’s continuous support if we want to continue to serve.”

Tickets start at $85 with sponsorship opportunities still available. All funds raised from this event will support nonprofit organization, Safe Embrace. To learn more information, visitwww.safeembrace.orgor follow Safe Embrace onFacebook,InstagramandTwitter.

“Safe Embrace is the most inclusive agency in our area for serving domestic and sexual violence survivors, so having the event during PRIDE month at FACES NV will make this night very special for all,” said Spendlove.

About Safe Embrace

Safe Embrace is committed to ending the cycle of domestic and sexual violence with innovative prevention and intervention services. We help victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking become survivors. Safe Embrace operates the largest and most inclusive safe house in the Reno-Sparks area, but we are so much more than that. Whether it’s through free therapy, housing assistance, emergency transportation and shelter or legal advocacy, we are here to walk victims through every step of the process of getting safe and moving past the trauma they experienced. We envision a future where domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking are distant memories in our community, and healthy relationships prosper. To accomplish this, run a robust outreach and prevention education program.

