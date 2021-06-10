RNO adds nonstop flight to Austin, Texas

Officials at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Thursday announced yet another new flight in and out of the region, reflecting what they’ve said is a strong post-pandemic recovery for the airport. American Airlines will have daily non-stop flights from RNO to Austin, Texas, starting Sept. 8.

“Today, RNO is offering the highest number of destinations in our 92-year history,” Daren Griffin, President/CEO of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, said in a statement. “American Airlines has been a great partner bringing us non-stop service to Charlotte this summer and now another great city like Austin.”

Over the past year RNO has announced a handful of new flights, some connecting Reno travelers directly to certain cities for the first time. Destinations include Charlotte, Atlanta, Seattle and southern California.

Hop-on service provider JSX also has multiple flights out of the Stellar Aviation facility at RNO taking travelers to various airports in southern California.

American Airlines’ flight from RNO to Austin will be aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175, departing RNO at 6 a.m. and arriving to Austin at 11:20 a.m. The return flight leaves Austin at 8:30 p.m. and arrives to RENO at 10:10 p.m.

Tickets for the new flight go on sale June 14 onwww.aa.com. For a list of flights offered at RNO, go tohttps://go.renoairport.com/.