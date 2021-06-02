Reno Experience District (RED) hosts free summer kickoff event at RED Park (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Newly opened RED Park will feature family-friendly activities for June kickoff event

Reno Experience District, (RED) will host a free Summer Kickoff at RED Park, now open to the public, on June 5 from 12-3 p.m. The 2-acre RED Park will feature food and activities for all who attend.

The Summer Kickoff event will include food trucks, freshly brewed coffee from Coffeebar, craft beer kegs, yard games like giant jenga and corn hole, a live DJ and a photobooth. This is a family-friendly event, with arts and crafts workshops for kids, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and nerf football freebies.

RED’s Summer Kickoff also celebrates Emory, which is the first apartment building to open at Reno Experience District (RED). Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments are available, with park-view units and lofts being the most popular. All units include spacious living areas, in-unit washer and dryer, wood-grain finish flooring, sleek appliances, and designer fixtures. Emory’s pool, fitness center, and clubhouse will be open for residential use in early July.

Tours will be available during the event for those interested. Visit www.redreno.com for more information.

About Reno Experience District

RED stands for Reno Experience District and will be a collection of artisan shops, delightful dining, art, entertainment, and luxury living. Featuring 1,300 highly-amenitized luxury apartments, 170-key hotel, 70,000+ sq ft of retail, 2-acre central park, rooftop lounges, and a market hall, RED will be the epicenter of entertainment, experiences, and culture. Emory, the first apartment building at RED, is available for immediate move-ins.

About Lyon Living

Lyon Living is a leading real estate development and investment company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The company has a market capitalization of more than $4 billion and has properties throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, and Nevada. At the core of the company’s mission is the commitment to change the very definition of apartment living—to provide an engaging lifestyle

