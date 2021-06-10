Process to appoint new school board trustees set to begin

The process of replacing Washoe County School Board of Trustees’ two resigning members is set to begin. Trustees Kurt Thigpen and Andrew Caudill announced their resignations at the same time last month.

Caudill is taking another job out of state, and Thigpen is dealing with medical issues.

District Chief General Counsel Neil Rombardo presented a timeline and recommendations to the board for applications, interview questions, deadlines and appointment dates.

The two positions will be advertised once per week for two weeks in the Reno-Gazette Journal, as well as on the district’s website and social media platforms.

Caudill is leaving the board on June 25, so the seat for District C, which he represents, will be filled first. Thigpen will remain on the board of trustees until the District D seat is filled.

The application deadline for District C is June 25. For District D, it’s July 9.

To qualify as an applicant, a person must meet the requirements set out in Nevada Revised Statutes of being eligible to vote and residing within the district for which they’re applying.

Candidates for District C will be interviewed and one appointed on July 13. If there are more than five applicants for the seat, the trustees will hold a special meeting on July 6 to reduce the number of qualified applicants to be interviewed. During the special meeting, each applicant will be given five minutes to address the board.

Candidates for District C will be interviewed and one appointed on July 26. The special meeting to decide who among the applicants to interview, should there be more than five, will be held on July 20.

The actual interviews will be 30 minutes long each. Applicants will provide opening and closing statements and answer six questions, one from each trustee.

District C covers a large geographic area, which includes the North Valleys, Cold Springs, northern and eastern Sun Valley, Spanish Springs, Wadsworth and Gerlach—with the following schools in the District: Elementary Schools – Bennett, Bohach, Desert Heights, Gerlach K-12, Gomes, Hall Lemmon Valley, Natchez, Palmer, Silver Lake, Alice Smith, Spanish Springs, Stead, Taylor, and Van Gorder; Middle Schools – Cold Springs, O’Brien, Shaw, Desert Skies, and Sky Ranch; and High Schools – North Valleys and Spanish Springs.

District D encompasses south central Reno, with the following schools in the District: Elementary Schools – Anderson, Beck, Booth, Caughlin Ranch, Corbett, Gomm, Huffaker, Hunter Lake, Loder, Mathews, Mount Rose, and Veterans; Middle Schools – Vaughn and Swope; and High Schools – North Star On-Line, Reno, Turning Point, Washoe Innovations, Wooster, and RiSE.