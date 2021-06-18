Pre-rolls for pricks (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Get a pre-roll for $0.10 with any purchase

Sierra Well wants to keep celebrating those who want to play a part in creating a healthier community by getting the vaccine and enjoying a cannabis pre-roll deal. Sierra Well is extending their vaccine deal until July 4. The vaccine deal has been embraced positively by the community, and Sierra Well wants to keep supporting vaccination efforts to keep the community safe.

Sierra Well is offering customers 21 years and older an additional incentive to get vaccinated -a pre-roll for $0.10 will be offered to those who make a purchase and present a completed COVID vaccination card from the CDC and a valid ID.

“Sierra Well is pleased to promote health and wellness in our community by offering an incentive to those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. We know that obtaining vaccinations is the best way to keep our customers and employees safe”. Andrew Koetting, Sierra Well, General Manager.

The offer will run through July 4, 2021. Customers will be offered this exclusive deal with any purchase.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.