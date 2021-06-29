Placer County soaks in the summer sun (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Northern California’s golden views are welcome to all this summer.

Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination in Northern California, is inviting travelers everywhere to live “life at its peak” as California begins to welcome visitors with lessened restrictions, just in time for summer travel.

The travel itinerary options are endless, as the county offers a plethora of gorgeous resorts, breathtaking campgrounds, charming bed and breakfasts or cozy lodges and cabins for visitors to rest after a day spent in the sun. Whether explorers are roaming through the Sierra Nevadas, spending time on California’s lakes and rushing rivers or eating their way through the West Coast’s agricultural menus, Placer County has something for everyone this season.

Now, sightseers can experience an insider look alongside Placer County’s ambassadors as their expertise provides an opportunity to “Experience Placer Like a Local,” shedding light on the area’s best-kept secrets and must-see destinations to make the most out of your visit. There is something for everyone in the region to enjoy, so families, lovers, and wanderlusters alike are able to have some fun in the sun.

Here’s just a sample of what this hidden gem has to offer.

Sun Rays and River Days

Surrounded by adventurous rivers and serene lakes, Placer County invites everyone to cool off through their vivid rivers and Lake Tahoe. From white-water rafting, freshwater fishing and river recreation, the crystal-clear waters are perfect for a dip or dive.

Whether you’re floating lazily along the Truckee River from the 64-Acres Lakeside Park, or experiencing an adrenaline rush while whitewater rafting, the waters of Northern California are crisp and refreshing to float everyone’s boat (or lack thereof). Parasail above the waves, kayak or paddleboard on the surface in Tahoe or sunbathe on the beaches of the lake with a book in hand for the day.

Rollins Lake near Colfax and Lake Clementine in the Auburn State Recreation Area offer sun-filled days to relax on the water.

School’s Out for Summer

Placer County brings history to life for learners of any age beyond the constraints of a classroom. “Eureka!” is still an appropriate exclamation of excitement when visiting this county as there’s always fun to find.

Rooted in the Gold Rush era, Placer County holds the rich history of California for all to experience, complete with the museums and exhibits such as the Gold Rush Museum in the historic Old Auburn Depot Building and The Golden Drift Museum in Dutch Flat for the public to step back in time to the frontier.

The Foresthill Divide Museum includes topics such as mining and geology, and includes a working blacksmith shop. Live like a 49er and pan for gold in Foresthill, Dutch Flat or in the Auburn streams to take a piece of the Golden State home with you.

A Season in the Sun

Hikers can roam the multitude of trails that occupy the region, including over 60 trails in a variety of cities and towns throughout the county. The Clarks Hole Trail is ideal for families alike to spend a day outdoors hiking through scenic views before dipping into a large, deep swimming hole on the North Fork American River.

Poppies blooming at Windy Hill. Joe Dondelinger/Placer County

For more views of the beautiful river, wanderers can stroll along the Codfish Falls Trail, complete with a breathtaking 40’ waterfall. Stevens Trail offers breathtaking views of waterfalls and wildflowers and is one of the most popular hiking and biking trails in the entire county, extending over 4 miles worth of wildflowers and ends at the rushing North Fork of the American River.

If in desire of a challenge, The Windy Point Trail weaves through hills with access to the stunning California Poppies over its 2-mile span.

Toasting to the Season

Sip your way through the Placer Wine and Ale Trail, an authentic opportunity to experience the area’s Farm-to-Fork scene. Family-owned and operated, the small vineyards that decorate the Placer Wine Trail bring a unique wine-tasting experience complete with quality varietals that are rooted in the Sierra Foothills American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Dono dal Cielo Vineyard and Winery and Rancho Roble Vineyards offer tasting opportunities to all vino lovers looking for regional specialties. Beyond sampling the area’s viticulture, visitors can also taste some of the best of the best craft breweries in California, with 15 award-winning craft breweries in the county including Dueling Dogs Brewing Co. and Moonraker Brewing Co.

Day trips include destinations in Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, and more, with options to experience local cuisine along the way.

Fun is Just Around the Corner

Placer County attractions are only 20 minutes away from the major freeway at any point, making it an ideal destination for road trippers from all over California. Visitors can pull over and head outside to experience Placer County’s stunning outdoors through biking, hiking, and horseback riding trails, while crisscrossing spectacular landscapes. The county is home to the Gold Country’s foothills, world-class river canyons, breathtaking rafting, skiing, fishing and bird watching.

Placer County encompasses a wide variety of unique cities, towns and census-designated places in northern California, including:

Blackwood Canyon Creek in Placer County, Calif.

Lincoln

Auburn

Loomis

Rocklin

Granite Bay

Roseville

Foresthill

Colfax

Dutch Flat

Tahoma

Tahoe City

Carnelian Bay

Tahoe Vista

Kings Beach

An interactive map on the website has been provided to support travelers in planning their upcoming trip. Please remember to travel responsibly at all times and avoid traveling and congregating in large groups. To learn more on how to venture through Placer County safely, visit visitplacer.com/travel-responsibly.

Visit Placer is the destination marketing agency that promotes, markets and provides resources for domestic and international leisure travel to Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination along the I-80 corridor in Northern California. Described as a “continent within a county,” the county encompasses a widely diverse geography, boasting unique locales from high-mountain ski town Olympic Valley, sitting alongside Lake Tahoe, to the lush and forested community of Foresthill. Visit Placer invites travelers to visit, discover and savor the county responsibly. For more information on Placer County, log onto the Visit Placer website at visitplacer.com.

