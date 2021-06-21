PHOTOS: Sunday night at the Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo action continued Sunday night. This Is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil took a more artistic look at the evening’s event, creating this gallery of black and white photos.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.