Entertainment

PHOTOS: Rodeo returns to Reno in Xtreme way

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
Reno Rode xtreme bulls
Xtreme Bulls at the Reno Rodeo on June 17, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil
Thursday night the Reno Rodeo returned to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center after a one-year break with Xtreme Bulls. The bull riding event featured 40 professional bull riders and $54,000 in prize money. The rodeo continues through June 26 with events including barrel racing, mutton bustin’, roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding, and steer wrestling.

Photos by Ty O’Neil

