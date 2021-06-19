PHOTOS: Rodeo returns to Reno in Xtreme way

Thursday night the Reno Rodeo returned to the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center after a one-year break with Xtreme Bulls. The bull riding event featured 40 professional bull riders and $54,000 in prize money. The rodeo continues through June 26 with events including barrel racing, mutton bustin’, roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding, and steer wrestling.
Photos by Ty O’Neil
