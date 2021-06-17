PHOTOS: Artist wraps up final work on Retrac’s ‘Locomotion’

Paint work on the downtown Locomotion project officially ended Wednesday with muralist Brad Carney wrapping up work and departing for home. Locomotion is a mural project launched by the Downtown Reno Partnership, the City of Reno and other partners to transform one of the concrete grey “lids” over the downtown train tracks into city art.

The mural project attracted a diverse set of onlookers, from tourists and locals to media, and was widely regarded as spectacular by all.

Artist Brad Carney at work on the Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Volunteers aided in painting portions of the mural work for the first few days with Carney and select team members finished up the project. According to the Downtown Reno Partnership, 165 volunteers signed up for one or more of the 300 time slots available.

Carney told This Is Reno, “There is possible talk of doing the other half,” pending natural funding logistics.

Carney is a Philadelphia-based mural artist who has done similar projects in that city, including Rhythm and Hue, the 5th Street Tunnels and Infinite Perspective.

Public Art Coordinator for the City of Reno, Megan Berner, expects an upcoming opening announcement for the shared event and community space sometime in the next few weeks. The upgraded Retrac Plaza will be open to the public daily after landscapers work to finish the project and minor finishing touches are put into place.

More information on the project is online at https://downtownreno.org/retrac-beautification-project.

The Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
Artist Brad Carney at work on the Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
A volunteer works on the Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
250 gallons of paint were used for the Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno