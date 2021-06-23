Park escape planned this week at Bower’s Mansion, Davis Creek

Washoe County Parks and Recreation has scheduled a “park escape” being promoted as an outdoor escape room that involves hunting for clues and solving riddles.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 and 26. It starts at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park, 4005 U.S. Highway 395 North in Washoe Valley.

The journey takes people through Bower’s Mansion and neighboring Davis Creek Regional Park. Parks officials estimate the process takes 1 to 3 hours. It’s geared toward adults and families.

Participants start by picking up their activity sheet from the mansion’s front porch. It includes instructions, a map, and a list of six clues that will guide people to locations that include trails, roads and buildings.

At each location, participants will discover a visual clue that will help answer a riddle. After solving all six riddles, people should be ready to answer the final park riddle. Once solved, participants are asked to share their selfies on Facebook with an answer in their caption to receive a prize from park rangers.

Washoe County recommends those planning to partake in the event bring a motor vehicle, smart phone or camera, writing utensil, drinking water, and masks for when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information, visit https://www.washoecounty.us/parks/parks_and_trails/calendar.php or call 775-849-1825.



