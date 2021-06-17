Opendoor now available in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Sell your home to Opendoor this summer

Opendoor—the leading iBuyer and residential real estate platform—announces its expansion in Reno, building on its existing presence in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Biggest Little City has experienced rapid growth, with the median listing home prices up 12.5% compared to last year, with more people looking to buy homes than there are available. Now, local home sellers in Reno will have a faster, simpler and more certain way to sell their home with Opendoor.

Regional General Manager Andy Swanton adds, “Reno is one of the hottest and most diverse markets in the country. People are relocating from more expensive states, seeking lower taxes and better quality of life. Reno is a great market for Opendoor being just two hours away from a mature market like Sacramento, bringing operational efficiency to residents looking to call Reno home.”

With the expansion into Reno, Opendoor is now available in 39 markets across the U.S., completing over 100K customer transactions in just seven years. The company takes the traditional home transaction and makes it simple and on-demand. Whether you’re looking to sell your current home or buy your dream home, Opendoor is a one-stop shop that empowers people to move with the click of a button.

Here’s how home sellers in Reno can benefit using Opendoor

Streamline Selling with Just a Few Clicks:

Homeowners can go to Opendoor.com and determine their eligibility by entering their home address and answering a few questions about their home’s attributes and any upgrades they’ve made.

Skip the Stress & Stay in Control:

Next, homeowners will receive a preliminary offer on their home, to be finalized after Opendoor virtually assesses the home. No juggling your life to manage repairs, cleanings and showings. It’s completely contact-free, removing the hassle of putting life on hold.

Free up Funds & Time:

With Opendoor’s all-cash offer, home sellers don’t have to worry about a buyer’s financing falling through. They maintain complete visibility and control throughout the process. The timeline is up to you. Sellers have the opportunity to choose their closing date—minimizing the possibility of double mortgages or double moving costs. And they can cancel anytime before close, at no cost, for any reason.

If you’re interested in selling your home, get started and request an offer on your home today at opendoor.com.

