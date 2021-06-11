Northern Nevada HOPES partners with Truckee Meadows Community College to provide LGBTQ+ ally workshop (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Northern Nevada HOPES and Truckee Meadows Community College’ Equity, Inclusion and Sustainability Office have partnered to host a LGBTQ+ Education and Ally Information Workshop open to the community.

The LGBTQ+ Education and Ally Information Workshop will be offered in two sessions on June 16 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm or 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Participants will gain knowledge, understanding and perspective regarding sexual orientation and gender, as well as what it means to be an ally. Community members interested in attending can RSVP online by visiting www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

“LGBTQ+ community education is important so that the general population has a space to receive unbiased information, as well as be provided the opportunity to ask questions,” said YeVonne Allen, Program Director, Equity, Inclusion and Sustainability at Truckee Meadows Community College.

The Workshop is part of a series of events for Northern Nevada HOPES’ (HOPES) Give OUT Day campaign. Give OUT Day is a month-long national fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2013, Give OUT Day has helped fund critical services for thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“It is wonderful that Northern Nevada HOPES is facilitating this space and opportunity! They have historically served the LGBTQ+ community, and continue to do so,” said Allen. “Businesses and employersshould welcome education specific to identity and culture to increase awareness and decrease stigma.”

Through the Give OUT Day campaign, HOPES’ goal is to raise $25,000 to support its LGBGQ+ health and wellness services including: primary care, HIV care and prevention, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Gender Affirmation Surgery evaluations,support services like housing, medication assistance, case management and more. Thanks to the generosity of Barry and Vivian Frank, each donation will be matched up to $25,000. So every dollar raised will have twice the impact!

To start a fundraiser, donate and find a schedule of Give OUT Day events, including festivities on the Northern Nevada HOPES campus on June 30, visit: www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.

