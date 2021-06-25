Northern Nevada HOPES invites community support for LGBTQ+ Care with Parking Lot Dance Party on Give OUT Day (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Northern Nevada HOPES is hosting a Parking Lot Dance Party to celebrate Give OUT Day, a month-long national fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community.

Northern Nevada HOPES’ (HOPES) Parking Lot Dance Party will include food trucks, a meet and greet with local drag performers, a photobooth, giveaways including reusable shopping bags, pronoun pins, baseball hats and fans. The event will take place on the HOPES Campus, 580 W. Fifth St., from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Members from our community have been hosting online fundraisers and donating to HOPES’ Give OUT Day campaign all June long,” said Mandi Larsen, Director of Philanthropy and Communications for Northern Nevada HOPES. “Our goal is to raise $25,000 for HOPES’ LGBTQ+ care and services, and thanks to a matching donation from Barry and Vivian Frank we’ve reached $14,036 toward our goal.”

Funds raised as part of HOPES’ Give OUT Day campaign support its LGBGQ+ health and wellness services including: primary care, HIV care and prevention, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Gender Affirmation Surgery evaluations,support services like housing, medication assistance, case management and more.

“HOPES has a long history of being an advocate, resource and healthcare provider for the LGBTQ+ community and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received so far which will enhance our existing services and programs,” said Larsen.

To start a fundraiser, donate and learn more about Give OUT Day, visit: www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.