Nevada’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

By Maria Palma

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents per hour starting July 1, according to the Office of the Labor Commissioner.

Assembly Bill 456, passed by the 2019 Nevada Legislature, increases the state’s minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually through 2024.

Nevada has a two-tier minimum wage system based on whether qualifying health benefits are offered to employees. For the period covering July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, the minimum wage rate is $8.75 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $9.75 per hour if the employee is not.

An increase in the minimum wage will also increase the daily overtime rates for the same period beginning July 1, except for those employees exempted from overtime requirements under Nevada Revised Statutes 608.018.

Employees in Nevada who earn more than one and one-half times the minimum wage for both tiers–$13.125 per hour for those offered health benefits and $14.625 per hour for those not offered health benefits–are eligible for overtime at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for over 40 hours of work in a week.

For employees who earn less than the amounts listed above, in addition to overtime pay after the traditional 40-hour week, Nevada law also provides for overtime pay at one and one-half times an employee’s regular rate of pay for working more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period.

