Lemmon Drive road project begins July 12

Work on Lemmon Drive to widen the half-mile portion from Sky Vista/Buck Drive to Military Road begins July 12. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County said the work is intended to increase capacity, improve safety and provide increased usability for cyclists and pedestrians.

Lemmon Drive in the project area will be widened from four lanes to six. Drivers should expect lane shifts and shoulder closures during the construction.

RTC is offering a project information video, newsletter and text alerts for area drivers at NorthValleysImprovements.com/lemmon-drive. Project updates during construction are available by subscribing to the newsletter or texting “Lemmon” to 797979.

Features planned for the project include:

Improved traffic flow with longer left-turn lane queues from southbound Lemmon Drive to Buck Drive and northbound Lemmon Drive to Military Road.

A new diverging-diamond interchange at US 395 and Lemmon Drive.

A continuous raised median to prevent left turns into or out of businesses and reduce crashes and vehicle conflicts.

Addition of U-turn movements at approximately 1,000 feet north of Sky Vista Parkway.

A separated, 10-foot-wide, shared-use path along the west side of Lemmon Drive.

A sidewalk along the east side.

Bike lanes in both directions.

Source: RTC