Lazy 5 music series starts next week; vaccination clinics to be held during concerts

The annual summer music series is scheduled to start soon at Lazy 5 Regional Park after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a 1-year hiatus a year ago.
Washoe County Regional Parks & Open Space states that those attending these events who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a mask. Additionally, the Washoe County Health District plans to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at each concert.
Performances are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. The planned lineup is as follows:
- June 23 – Snakeboy Johnson Band; Texas blues music
- June 30 – Só Sol; Americana/Brazilian/folk
- July 7 – Nevada 445; country
- July 14 – Nick Eng; Britpop, Beatles-esque, Indie pop rock
- July 21 – Margret’s Funk Band; 1970s to current R&B, soul
- July 28 – Arizona Jones; classic and modern rock
- Aug. 4 – The Bayberry Cast; Latin, jazz, funk
- Aug. 11 – Buddy Emmer Blues Band; blues
- Aug, 18 – Hot Rod Rebellion; rockabilly and vintage rock ’n’ roll
- Aug. 25 – Escalade; variety
A food truck and mobile pub are scheduled to be at every show. A playground is also on site for children.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring low-back chairs or a blanket to sit on. Admission and parking are free.
Pets, glass containers and smoking are prohibited.
The park is located at 7100 Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs.
For more information, call 775-424-1866, e-mail ssnell@washoecounty.us or visit online.
