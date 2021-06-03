Kings Row rehab project begins June 7

Road work on Kings Row, from Keystone Avenue to Wyoming Avenue in northwest Reno, begins June 7. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is spearheading the $4.4 million project with contractor Sierra Nevada Construction.

Traffic will be shifted as work is completed on one side of the road, before shifting for work on the other side. The project includes new asphalt, ADA-compliant sidewalks, new bike lanes and improved storm drain infrastructure.

On-street parking will be closed or limited in areas during construction. Sidewalk and lane closures should also be expected, especially during paving work, RTC said. Officials recommend using alternate routes around the area during construction.

RTC said it expects work to be complete by fall of this year. For more information on closures and the project visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/kings-row-rehabilitation-project-details/.

Source: RTC