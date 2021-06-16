Kids Cafe program offering summer meals for children

Free meals are available for all children ages 2 and older at approximately 50 Kids Cafe locations throughout the Truckee Meadows each weekday while schools are on summer vacation.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the Washoe County School District have partnered to make meals available through either July 30 or Aug. 6, depending on site. The 2021-22 school year is scheduled to start Aug. 9.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the school district to get meal service through Kids Cafe. Also, no identification is required to receive food and each child will be served regardless of family income or other eligibility status.

The Food Bank has been granted a temporary waiver, due to COVID-19, to allow meals to be taken off site for consumption.

Some sites will offer weekly distributions of seven breakfasts and seven lunches per child. Other sites will provide individual grab-and-go meals in which one meal will be given per child at each distribution.

For a list of locations and pick-up hours, visit https://www.fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/

No services will be offered on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day, which falls on a Sunday.

