Juneteenth celebration at Dick Taylor Memorial Park

The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) and the Reno Police Department will be hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament at Dick Taylor Memorial Park, 1140 Beech St., on June 19 starting at 9:30 a.m.

The event is in honor of Juneteenth—the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It dates back to 1865.

Juneteenth celebrates Black freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures. This will be the 11th Juneteenth that RPD officers have participated in with NNBCAS.

Participation in this event is free and open to anyone 16 years of age and up. There will be prizes awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams, and T-shirts will be given to all participants.

Entry is limited and it is first come first serve, with all entries needing to be in by 10:30 a.m. on June 19. Signups will be in person starting at 9:30 a.m. that day.

There will be other games in addition to basketball, as well as food and music between noon and 3 p.m.