Housing Authority opens waitlists for public housing, vouchers

Waitlists for the Reno Housing Authority’s housing voucher programs opened today and will remain open through June 18.

Submitting an application to RHA’s waitlists begins the process for individuals to be connected with affordable housing options. Officials encourage people who qualify to apply to all waitlists for which they qualify. Those open include:

Low-income public housing for the elderly

Low-income public housing for families

Low-income public housing in Stead

Project-based vouchers

Section 8 vouchers and senior apartments

Affordable housing challenges are coming to a head in Nevada as the state’s eviction moratorium, put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak more than a year ago, ended May 31. RHA notes that getting on a waitlist won’t solve immediate housing needs, however.

“Opening the waitlists provides an additional resource to individuals and families struggling to secure affordable housing in Washoe County,” said Amy Jones, executive director at RHA.

Those who wish to apply can visitRenoHA.myhousing.com or call 775-328-3630 and ask for Admissions. RHA also notes that those without a computer or internet can use free computers at any Washoe County Library to apply.

RHA also notes that “individuals or families who have lost income due to COVID may also be eligible for CHAP, the emergency rental assistance program. CHAP applicants should email staff directly atCHAP@RenoHA.org.”

The National Call Center for Homeless Veterans can also provide assistance for veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Their hotline is 877-424-3838. Veterans can also locally call 775-324-6600 or go to the VASNHCS Homeless Veterans Outreach Clinic at 350 Capitol Hill Avenue in Reno where they can meet with a VA social worker and receive referrals to appropriate veteran resources including the HUD-VASH program.

Source: RHA