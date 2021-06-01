Give OUT to LGBTQ+ Care! (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Northern Nevada HOPES Invites the Community to Support Access to

LGBTQ+ Care by Participating in Give OUT Day

Northern Nevada HOPES is joining LGBTQ+ organizations across the country by participating in Give OUT Day to raise funds to support LGBTQ+ healthcare and support services.

Give OUT Day is a month-long fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2013, Give OUT Day has helped fund critical services for thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals.

DoughBoys Donuts is helping kick-off the month-long celebration starting June 1, by selling Give OUT Day stickers. All sticker proceeds will be donated to HOPES Give OUT Day campaign at the end of June.

“We’re inviting the community to play an instrumental role in connecting LGBTQ+ individuals to the support and care they deserve,” said Todd Felts EdD, APR, HOPES Board Member, Associate Professor, University of Nevada, Reno. “Everyone can participate and give real hope by setting up an online fundraiser, donating, joining Give OUT Day events and helping us spread the word.”

HOPES’ goal is to raise $25,000 to support its LGBGQ+ health and wellness services including: primary care, HIV care and prevention, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Gender Affirmation Surgery evaluations, support services like housing, medication assistance, case management and more. Thanks to the generosity of Barry and Vivian Frank, each donation will be matched up to $25,000. Every dollar raised will be doubled and have twice the impact.

To start a fundraiser, donate and find a schedule of Give OUT Day events, including festivities on the Northern Nevada HOPES campus on June 30, visit:www.nnhopes.org/giveoutday/.

Northern Nevada HOPES is a nonprofit community health center located in downtown Reno, Nevada. HOPES provides integrated medical and wellness services, with a focus on lowering barriers for underserved communities. Services offered include adult and pediatric primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, substance use counseling, case management, nutrition, pharmacy, transportation, and community outreach and education. HOPES’ welcoming and innovative one-stop-shop healthcare model improves access to care for thousands of individuals and families in in northern Nevada.

