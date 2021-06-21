Five events to check out this week: June 21, 2021

The Reno Rodeo is in full 10-gallon hat mode this week, with events happening nightly at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center along with a carnival out front. Here are five other events happening in Reno this week.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

Free nutrition and cooking course. Offered through the University of Nevada, Reno, this course offers eight easy lessons to improve the health of your children and your family. You will learn delicious and healthy recipes, save time and money, and increase your energy levels. In each class you will receive an incentive to take home. Link to information. Small Wonder Wednesday. Visit The Discovery every Wednesday for a special morning just for families with children ages 5 and under. Hear stories, climb the clouds, create art, and enjoy the entire museum for a full hour before it opens to everyone. Link to information. Charity Trivia with Mary Bennet of Brüka Theatre. Black Rabbit Mead Company hosts this evening to support Brüka Theatre after it was hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Link to information. A Blast of Fresh Air: A Concert to Blow Away the COVID Blues. The Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus (NGMC) is presenting its live-streaming concert, “A Blast of Fresh Air: A Concert to Blow Away the COVID Blues” featuring classics that will rocket the audience to their favorite memories and moments. Link to information. Sierra Nevada Guitar Festival – Classical Guitar Competition Finals. This live event features three divisions—two for youth and one for adults—followed by an awards ceremony. Link to information.