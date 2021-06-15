Five events to check out this week: June 15, 2021

Later this week northern Nevada will see the return of the Reno Rodeo, with a kickoff concert, nightly events, and even a rodeo-style church service. There’s a lot more happening in Reno all week long, though. Here’s a look at five events to check out. Visit our event calendar for even more.

Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.

Peavine Taphouse Tuesdays with DJ Trivia. This free weekly event pits table against table in a battle of random facts. The trivia night is all-ages and winners earn prizes. Link for information. Reno Rodeo Carnival. The carnival at the Livestock Events Center kicks off Wednesday and continues through the Reno Rodeo. It’s billed as a family-oriented traveling carnival. It opens at 4 p.m. daily. Link for information. Instant Home Library. Grassroots Books offers up to 50 free books for children ages 2 to 8 from the selection of more than 1,000 books at their 25-cent tables. Link for information. Yoga in the Park. This evening yoga session starts at 5:30 p.m. at the lawn outside McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Bring a mat and some water and settle in for an hour of movement. Link for information. The Art of Being Yay! This hourlong comedy show is based the LA-based actor/comedian/author Aidan Park’s bestselling book, “The Art of Being Yay: The OMG NSFW Memoir and Guide to Authentic Joy.” Link for information.