Five events to check out this week: June 1, 2021

Live music, theater and dining out are back. Here are five events to check out this week.
Please check with event organizers and venues before attending to ensure details and information are up to date.
- AJJ, Xiu Xiu, Emperor X at Holland Project. An all-ages punk show headlined by AJJ playing from their new album “Good Luck Everybody.” Link to information.
- 2021 Reno Restaurant Week. Reno Restaurant Week is a community event designed to support the local food and drink establishments. This event has been created to support and celebrate the food and drink community and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places during this week and, hopefully after having an excellent experience, revisit throughout the year. Link to information.
- Shim’s Comedy Showcase. Come laugh with host Shannon Battle and a showcase of local and out of state talent. 21+ event. Doors open at 6:30. Link to information.
- Great Basin Murders at Wilbur D. May Museum. The Great Basin Murders exhibit at the May Museum is getting rave reviews for its thoughtful exploration of a dark topic. This collaborative exhibition of weavings and photography focuses on a series of loosely connected murders that occurred in the Great Basin throughout the 1980s and 90s. Link to information.
- Crank: Flirtin’ with the Monster. In 2004, Carson City author Ellen Hopkins published the freestyle verse novel, Crank, based on the real-life experiences of her daughter, Cristal, and her addiction to methamphetamine that began at the age of 17 during a two- week summer trip to her father’s house. TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada presents the stage adaptation of Hopkins’ novel. Link to information.