First Independent Bank presents Broadway Comes To Reno 2021-22 season (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

To feature Reno debut Of Hamilton; Season subscriptions on sale now!

The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts and title sponsor First Independent Bank are thrilled to announce the Broadway musical, HAMILTON, will play its premiere Reno engagement and anchor the 2021 – 22 Broadway Comes To Reno season.

The season also features the Tony-nominated newly staged revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the iconic musical phenomenon celebrating its 50th Anniversary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS, and the Tony® and Grammy® Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN in its Reno premiere.

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions began Monday, June 7, 2021. Group sales tickets for HAMILTON are also available. Group tickets for all other shows will be available later in the summer – date to be announced.

On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. New subscription packages are available this season for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings!

“We are so excited to bring HAMILTON to Reno along with our strongest lineup of classics, plus the premiere of reigning Tony Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN! The size and strength of the Reno subscription base certainly impacts the shows we are able to present, and we appreciate the continuous support.” said Dennyse Sewell, Executive Director of the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts. “Our desire to bring a season of full-week engagements has been realized and that creates great opportunities for new and existing subscribers and patrons. Together with our partners at Nederlander National Markets, we can’t wait to welcome our northern Nevada audiences back for a great season of Broadway!”

Broadway Comes To Reno 2021-22 Season Performance Dates:

Hamilton: November 3 – 14, 2021 ~ 16 performances

Fiddler On The Roof: January 18 – 23, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Jesus Christ Superstar: May 17 – 22, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Cats: June 14 – 19, 2022 ~ 8 performances

Hadestown: July 26 – 31, 2022 ~ 8 performances

In addition to the titles in the 2021-22 series, five performances of WAITRESS rescheduled from the 2019-20 season will play February 4 – 6, 2022.

The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $301. Call the Subscriber Hotline at 775-434-1050, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or visit www.pioneercenter.com.

Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of being a subscriber including a guarantee of the same great seats to each season show, the option to renew those seats from year to year, and first options on upgrading seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email prior to the performance to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

About the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.

To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com . For administrative services call 775-686-6610.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.