Fire restrictions on many public lands start this week

Due to drying vegetation, increasing temperatures and several human-caused fires in the region, the Bureau of Land Management and several public agencies have announced the implementation of fire restrictions in western Nevada, effective June 30 until further notice.

In addition to BLM property, the restriction applies to Bureau of Indian Affairs, Nevada Division of Forestry and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented based on specific criteria that includes moisture content of vegetation, weather outlook, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability.

“With increasingly dry vegetation and severe drought conditions, and Fourth of July celebrations approaching, the danger for human-caused wildfires increases even more,” BLM said in a statement Tuesday. “All agencies are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on state and federal lands and call 911 to report any fires.”

Fire restrictions prohibit, but aren’t limited to, lighting fires outside of developed campgrounds; operating vehicles off existing paved, gravel or dirt roads; and possession of or use of fireworks or other incendiary device.

When operating vehicles or equipment in wildland areas, travelers should carry an axe, shovel and one gallon of water, and cellular phone, according to BLM.

Those who plan to target shoot are asked to refrain from doing so in hot, dry and windy conditions; to place targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation, and avoid shooting into rocky areas. Incendiary and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.

BLM also asks target shooters to bring a 5-gallon container of water and have it readily available in case a fire starts and to bring a shovel to dig a trench around targets to ensure that any fire caused by sparks can be more easily contained. Additionally, shoot at high-quality steel targets that have a Brinell hardness number of 500 or higher, avoid aiming at trash and clean up.

“As fire season continues all agencies will be aggressively citing those who do not comply with the posted restrictions,” BLM said in a statement. “Violation of these prohibitions is subject to punishment by a fine and/or imprisonment (agency statutes vary). Persons may also be responsible for resource damage, suppression costs and any injuries that occur if they are found liable for causing a wildfire.”

For more information on locations of affected land and on fire restrictions or shooting activity, visit

https://www.blm.gov/press-release/fire-restrictions-western-nevada-begin-june-30-1 or www.nevadafireinfo.org.

