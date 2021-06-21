Fennemore’s Ann Morgan sworn in as president of the State Bar of Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Fennemore, a leading law firm in the American west, has announced that attorney Ann Morgan is the new President of the State Bar of Nevada.

Morgan is a director in the firm’s Reno office and serves as Fennemore’s Chief Diversity Officer, and Chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the State Bar of Nevada.

Ann Morgan. Image: Fennmore Law

“I have been practicing law for over 40 years, and this is truly one of the proudest moments of my career,” remarked Morgan. “I am humbled and honored to serve the Silver State in this capacity, and I hope to inspire the next generation of attorneys in Nevada who have the potential to positively impact our state through rewarding careers in the legal profession.”

Morgan is one of the first 100 women attorneys in Nevada who practices in the area of employment and labor, where her work includes employment law, aviation and general business law matters. She serves in a general counsel capacity to private individuals, as well as the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

“Ann is not only a terrific attorney, she is a joy to work with,” noted attorney Craig Etem, Managing Partner of Fennemore’s Reno office. “Given Ann’s commitment to the State of Nevada and her passion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, I am confident that Ann will be one of the finest leaders in the history of the State Bar of Nevada.”

Morgan is the Immediate Past Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee for Airports Council International – North America (ACINA), an industry group for airports throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. She received her B.A. from the University of Nevada, Reno and her J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

“I am incredibly excited to see Ann become President of the State Bar of Nevada,” related attorney Richard Dreitzer, Fennemore’s Las Vegas office Managing Partner, and a member of the State Bar of Nevada’s board of directors since 2013. ”Having served with Ann on the Board for many years, I have experienced, first-hand, her wisdom, her tenacity and her depth of commitment to the mission of the State Bar of Nevada and the legal profession, generally. We will all benefit from her great leadership.”

Founded in 1928, the State Bar of Nevada is a public corporation that operates under the supervision of the Nevada Supreme Court. The state bar regulates attorneys in Nevada and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Its mission is to govern the legal profession, serve its members, and to protect the public interest.

About Fennemore

Founded in 1885, Fennemore is an NLJ250 law firm that helps businesses thrive. Whether launching start-ups with its venture accelerator, leading high-stakes mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies, or handling bet-the-company litigation for growth-phase enterprises, Fennemore has the back of business. You can learn more about the firm and its offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada at FennemoreLaw.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.