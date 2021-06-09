Edgewood Tahoe appointed membership of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Edgewood Tahoe Elevates Commitment to the Local Landscape with New Sustainability Initiatives

Edgewood Tahoe, the Silver LEED-certified lakefront lodge in South Lake Tahoe featuring a state-of-the-art golf course, was newly appointed as a certified member of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary for their commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Our priority has always been and will be to preserve the beautiful Tahoe landscape that Edgewood resides on,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne “Our Team works hard to continually minimize our environmental footprint and ensure the surrounding area is kept pristine and untouched.”

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP) is an education program helping organizations and businesses protect the environment through a “plan-do-check-act” approach. The luxury lodge implemented several resort policies to ensure certification with Audubon. Some practices include realigning Edgewood Creek to promote circulation of local fish populations, using locally sourced materials, and donating partially used soaps and bottled amenities to Clean the World, an organization distributing cleaning supplies to impoverished communities.

Beginning in May 2021, Edgewood began introducing even more sustainability initiatives, going beyond the requirements set by the ACSP. Disposable plastic water bottles, bags, and utensils have been replaced by reusable options across the entire resort. Its efforts also went outside the resort walls, where Edgewood planted more than 130 trees on the property to restore the land to a more natural state.

Additional efforts include:

Implementation of high-tech water filling stations in communal areas.

Hosting and participating in Clean Up the Lake, a 72-mile underwater clean-up on. Friday, May 14 with the Tahoe-based nonprofit that is focused on scuba dive clean-ups, beach and community clean-ups and waste reduction strategies in the Lake Tahoe Region.

Use of Tayst Coffee biodegradable coffee pods in Edgewood Lodge rooms, a more sustainable option for coffee that will save 60,000 kCups per year.

Installation of Infrared Sensor Thermostats in all guest rooms to offer guests direct digital control of the programmable thermostat to provide comfort and reduce guest room HVAC energy costs. This thermostat delivers 25-40% guest room HVAC energy saving.

About Edgewood Tahoe

Just steps from majestic Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe offers an award-winning experience at the nexus of water, land, and perfection. Whether you are seeking adventure among the alpines or a rejuvenating retreat, the resort’s incredible setting and impeccable aesthetic blur the lines between nature, art, and architecture. With a LEED silver certified mountain lodge, tranquil spa, and award-winning 18-hole championship golf course—along with a wide array of dining, shopping, and outdoor activity options—Edgewood Tahoe is the premier all-encompassing lakeside resort experience in the Sierra Nevada.

Opened in June 2017, The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe was selected as Hotel of the Year for USA & Canada by Preferred Hotels Resorts in 2019, and was voted the #1 Resort Hotel in the U.S. in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards in 2018. Home to 154 luxurious rooms and suites, all guests of the Lodge are treated to first-class accommodations including an in-room gas fireplace, terrace or balcony with seating area, premium linens and luxuries, Wi-Fi internet, and complimentary access to thousands of newspapers and magazines through the PressReader platform. Guests also gain access to the year-round lakefront heated pool and hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness center, morning wellness offerings of the aprés sleep cart and mountain mindful yoga class, evening s’mores bar, and courtesy transportation to nearby destinations in a deluxe Mercedes Sprinter.