Digital marketer launches Carson City agency (sponsored)

Veteran digital marketer Amanda Long announced the launch of Smart Marketing Squad LLC to assist business with their quest for growth through digital marketing.

Amanda Long

Long touts her superpower as helping small business owners take their marketing, and ultimately their businesses, to the next level through digital marketing, direct email marketing and creating business synergies to drive business forward.

Small business marketing is where Long’s heart lies. “Main Street USA businesses are my roots and my passion. This is where I can serve small businesses, share my knowledge and give them what they need most to grow their businesses,” says Long.

“Storytelling is such an underrated artform, but it is so much more effective than just an advertisement,” said Long. “Digital helps the story get out to a bigger audience and my clients love the traction they get in driving their growth.”

In addition to her upcoming programs for Main Street USA businesses, Long is also teaching workshops at the Adams Hub in Carson City, Nev. She also provides digital marketing support for full-service agencies. Smart Marketing Squad currently works with Kaia FIT, Inyo Hospital, Carson Farmers Market, G8 Strategies, MRC Recruiting, Biz Assembly and others.

She is an award-winning marketer and holds certifications from Google, Hubspot and Constant Contact. You can find Long and Smart Marketing Squad at www.SmartMarketingSquad.com.

