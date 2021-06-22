COVID-19 vaccine offered a three schools this week

Washoe County Health District this week is working to get more young people vaccinated against COVID-19 by hosting vaccination distribution sites at three area schools.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered for free at vaccine sites at North Valleys High School, Sparks Middle School and Wooster High School. The sites are open to youth ages 12 – 17 with a guardian present, their families, and the general public.

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data are showing that some of the COVID-19 variants appear to disproportionately affect younger people,” said Kevin Dick, Washoe County’s district health officer. “We hope everyone who has yet to get the vaccine will take advantage of these free opportunities.”

Those who do get vaccinated could win a share of the $5 million the state is giving away as part of the Vax Nevada Days incentive program. Every Nevadan 12 years old or older who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into the drawing for prizes. For youth, those prizes include college savings accounts ranging between $5,000 and $50,000.

Appointments are not required for the vaccination sites. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose and the health district said it will revisit each school exactly three weeks after the first date to administer second doses.

Site information:

North Valleys High School

Tuesday, June 22, 2-5 p.m.

1470 E Golden Valley Rd, Reno, NV 89506



Sparks Middle School

Wednesday, June 23, 1-4 p.m.

2275 18th St, Sparks, NV 89431



Wooster High School

Thursday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.

1331 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 98502

COVID-19 vaccine is also still available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center. For more information on COVID-19, go to www.COVID19Washoe.com.

Source: WCHD