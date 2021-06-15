COVID-19: Health district hosts “pop-up” vaccine events

Over the next two weeks Washoe County Health District vaccinators will be out in the community getting COVID-19 shots in arms at community events. The “pop-up” vaccine events will be at the Food Bank at Stead Airport, Great Basin Brewery in Sparks, Food Truck Friday and the Juneteenth celebration.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be administered at all of the events, and the Pfizer vaccine will also be available at Food Truck Friday and Juneteenth. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine so far approved to be administered to youth ages 12-17.

District Health Officer Kevin Dick said he was grateful to community partners that allowed the health district to set up vaccine sites at their locations.

“The community has been very supportive in our efforts to make it easy to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We hope that we can continue the expansion of our Point of Dispensing (POD) sites in order to accommodate different schedules.”

As of June 15, 52.35% of Washoe County residents age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden in early May set a goal for 70% of Americans to have had at least one vaccine shot by July 4.



Residents can visit one of the locations listed below to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The hours listed are only the vaccine administration hours; event times may differ.



Food Bank at Stead Airport

Thursday, June 17, 10 a.m. to noon

4895 Texas Ave, Reno, NV 89506

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

More info here.



Great Basin Brewery

Thursday, June 17, 3-7 p.m.

846 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

More info here.



Food Truck Friday

Friday, June 18 & June 25, 4-7 p.m.

2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV 89509

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & Pfizer

More info here.



Juneteenth

Saturday, June 19, noon to 3 p.m.

Dick Taylor Park, 1140 Beech St., Reno, NV 89512

Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Pfizer

More info here.



The health district’s vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center will have limited hours this week due to the Reno Rodeo, which is also taking place at the site. Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the site through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. The site will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on COVID-19, go to our website www.COVID19Washoe.com. For updated COVID-19 stats visit Washoe County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Source: WCHD