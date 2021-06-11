County assessor harassment hearing to be continued

Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark for now remains under a temporary protective order and cannot visit the Washoe County complex where he works.

A hearing at Reno Justice Court yesterday determined a senior judge will hear the case, and the TPO against Clark will remain in effect until that happens.

Clark is accused of sending more than 100 anonymously authored packages that highlighted various spats and previously reported litigation involving Washoe County officials.

The county district attorney, however, filed for a temporary protective order against Clark after the packages were somehow intercepted by the county in conjunction with a local postal inspector.

This Is Reno confirmed that, in addition to the packages allegedly being opened by the U.S. Postal Service supposedly due to lack of correct postage, the return address on the packages was for former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger. Clinger now works for the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Clinger confirmed the packages had his address listed but said he did not know why.

Clark is represented by attorney Mark Mausert.