Chamber hosts its largest job fair ever on Wednesday

In a potential sign of the region’s economic recovery, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce on June 16 will host a job fair drawing nearly 100 employers seeking to fill open positions. The companies that plan to participate span a number of industries, including tourism, manufacturing and logistics, construction, retail and food service, tech and education.

“We have a unique opportunity to connect employers and job seekers in what will be the biggest hiring event in the Chamber’s history,” said Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver. “We’re inviting the community back to work, to come and meet the entrepreneurs and business-leaders who sustain our economy, and to explore employment options that can help improve their quality of life, now and in the future.”

In an announcement for the job fair the Chamber noted that workers of all skill levels—from recent graduates to upper management—may find job opportunities at the event. Companies are said to be looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers, with many offering dental, vision, healthcare and retirement benefits and potential signing bonuses.

The job fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.