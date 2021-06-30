Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada reboots sober living community (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Battle Born Housing Plus welcomes those

seeking affordable housing and wraparound support

For over 30 years, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) has provided low-income housing through its St. Vincent’s residences for those seeking a supported, sober living environment. Battle Born Housing Plus (BBH+) is a rebooted sober living community with substance use and behavioral care intervention services and an employment mentoring/coaching program that incorporates CCNN’s social enterprise programs through its St. Vincent’s thrift stores and St. Vincent’s meal services.

“Catholic Charities recognizes that there is a significant need for affordable housing with wraparound services, especially for those who need a sober living community and are seeking re-entry employment,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “On July 1, we will officially open our reimagined Battle Born Housing Plus community building on our years of success in serving vulnerable individuals through residential programming and supported employment.

“This is a great opportunity for us to build new community partnerships with individuals and corporations who share our vision to address the root causes of poverty,” she added.

The BBH+ campus has both a 44-bed congregate living space and 28 studio apartments. BBH+ will provide residents with resources and tools including: on-site housing, care coordination, access to substance use and behavioral health services, employment with peer-support-focused coaching/mentoring and other tools to help residents achieve long-term stability in line with CCNN’s vision to address the root causes of poverty by encountering and accompanying those living in poverty on a journey to economic equality and the realization of a meaningful and purposeful life.

Residents of BBH+ are surrounded by a peer support network that aims to help them establish healthy relationships, a sense of community, and improved life, social and employment skills.

For more information about housing, please email battlebornhousingplus@ccsnn.org or call 775-224-1507.

Parties interested in connecting with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to support individuals who will be served by the Battle Born Housing Plus programming are encouraged to visit https://ccsnn.org/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.