Broadway shows to return to Pioneer Center, starting with ‘Hamilton’

“I’d like to welcome you all back to the Pioneer Center,” Nettie Oliverio, chair for the center, told a small group of regular season pass holders. “We’ve been dark way too long. Since 1968 this iconic building has had the opportunity to host so much entertainment, so many events for our community. And we’ve loved doing it, and to have to be essentially dark for 15 months hurt our hearts—and I know yours, too.”

The 2019-2020 season was the 25th anniversary of Broadway Comes to Reno but was cut short by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, though, the 1,500-seat theater is expected to be packed when the 2021-2022 Broadway Comes to Reno series kicks off with the hit “Hamilton” in November.

“Hamilton” will be performed between Nov. 3-14, 2021, followed by “Fiddler on the Roof” Jan. 18-23, 2022.

“Waitress” has been rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season and will play Feb. 4-6, 2022.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is set for May 17-22, 2022, followed by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” June 14-19, 2022.

The Tony Award-winning show “Hadestown” will close out the season July 26-31, 2022.

Season subscriptions go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. and start at $301. Those interested in season tickets can call 775-434-1050, Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Oliverio told This Is Reno that the Pioneer Center and people who operate it have suffered like everyone else during the pandemic, but that community support has been a lifeline.

“It has been a challenge for sure. We are so gratified with the support that’s come from the community,” she said. “CARES funding, of course, coming into our community helped tremendously. But, in addition, we didn’t know how many people out there so love the theater that they were willing to write checks to not only the Pioneer but others of our community theaters to keep them afloat, to keep people employed.”