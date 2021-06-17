Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate announces affiliation of family-owned brokerage in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC (BHGRE) announced Wednesday that Drakulich Realty has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty.

“After decades of conducting business as a locally prominent, independent brokerage, we are proud to affiliate with the powerful BHGRE® brand and benefit from the support of a nationally proven franchise,” said Bryan Drakulich, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty.

The family-owned brokerage is led by Bryan and Kimberly Drakulich and their daughter Balee. Several years after earning his real estate license at the age of 18, Bryan and his father Stan founded Drakulich Realty, making it one of the longest continually owned family brokerages in the area. Kimberly emulates the Drakulich family entrepreneurial spirit with nearly three decades of real estate experience. Bryan and Kimberly’s nephew, Adrian, is also a member of the company’s leadership team and a top-producing agent.

“The company’s depth of real estate expertise and a close-knit team of passionate, client-orientated sales professionals make them the perfect addition to the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network,” said Sherry Chris, President & CEO, of BHGRE. ® “We are thrilled they have partnered with us to help increase market share and take their business to new heights.”

“We are excited to provide our agents with a robust learning and professional development platform to support increased productivity and attract top talent to the company,” said Drakulich.

An expanding technology and advanced manufacturing presence have contributed to economic and population growth in the region. Nestled in the backyard of Lake Tahoe, Reno, Sparks and Incline Village are ideal spots for nature lovers who are looking for both city and outdoor lifestyles. The company will benefit from the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s unique luxury program, by increasing the firm’s presence in the area’s luxury market.

“We take great pride in the trust that we have built with our clients over the years and were immediately drawn to the similar element of trust that consumers have across generations with the Better Homes & Gardens® media brand.”

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.